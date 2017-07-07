What Are These???

You think you can guess what they are selling here?

Some say candy! No.

Some say chocolate! No.

What could they be?

It’s actually…Sardines.

Yes. This new space has been dedicated to cans of sardine! It’s called The Fantastic World of Portuguese Sardine!

The showcase of the store is eye catching because the decoration has been inspired by the circus, colour and music.

In total, there are 100 cans of different designs that are available which have been divided by decades and years (each of which marks an event and birth that was celebrated that year).

This will make an interesting souvenir when traveling in Lisbon!