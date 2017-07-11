What Did Grandma Do with Her Bottle Cap Collection?!

Some people have interesting collections like stamps or even coins but this grandma, Coraline Jones collects bottle caps.

The caps don’t have monetary value but she had something else in mind for them.

She shows off her bottle cap collection…on the floor.

Jones had used the caps as tiles as she hated the musky carpet. She collected bottle caps from friends and family across the country.

The entire project took over a year to complete because she needed to wait for people to drink the right coloured bottle caps.

Wow!