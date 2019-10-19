#NewMusicFlyday
What Did The ‘Ghost’ ‘Say To You’? All The Songs Released In #NMF!
Hits from Alan Walker, G-Eazy, Ali Gatie and more will have your weekend filled with good vibes!
GHOST – AU/RA/ ALAN WALKER
SAY TO YOU – ALI GATIE
MISS HOME – JAMES ARTHUR
I WANNA ROCK – G-EAZY
PLUTO PROJECTOR – REX ORANGE COUNTY
I DON’T LIKE – GRACE VANDERWAAL
LOW BEAMS – GAVIN HALEY
SMILE FOR ME – GENTLE BONES
LIKE STRANGERS DO – AJ MITCHELL
CASUAL SABOTAGE – YUNGBLUD
