Connect with us

#NewMusicFlyday

What Did The ‘Ghost’ ‘Say To You’? All The Songs Released In #NMF!

Hits from Alan Walker, G-Eazy, Ali Gatie and more will have your weekend filled with good vibes!

Published

1 day ago

on

Advertisement

This week’s #NewMusicFlyday is back stronger than better! Hits from Alan Walker, G-Eazy, Ali Gatie and more will have your weekend filled with good vibes!

GHOSTAU/RA/ ALAN WALKER

SAY TO YOUALI GATIE 

MISS HOMEJAMES ARTHUR 

I WANNA ROCKG-EAZY

PLUTO PROJECTOR  – REX ORANGE COUNTY

Advertisement

I DON’T LIKEGRACE VANDERWAAL

LOW BEAMSGAVIN HALEY 

SMILE FOR MEGENTLE BONES 

LIKE STRANGERS DOAJ MITCHELL

CASUAL SABOTAGEYUNGBLUD

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#NewMusicFlyday1 day ago

What Did The ‘Ghost’ ‘Say To You’? All The Songs Released In #NMF!

Hits from Alan Walker, G-Eazy, Ali Gatie and more will have your weekend filled with good vibes!
Entertainment2 days ago

Science Says Bella Hadid Is The Worlds Most Beautiful Woman!

Did they forget Beyonce exist?!
Entertainment2 days ago

10 Scariest Must Watch Horror Movies

It will keep you up at night
#NewMusicFlyday2 days ago

G-Eazy Shades Halsey On New Track ‘I Wanna Rock’

'When I said it's her and I, that sh*t was a lie'
Entertainment2 days ago

Paul Dano In Talks To Play The Riddler in ‘The Batman’

“The Batman” is scheduled to be out in cinemas June, 2021.
Advertisement
Advertisement