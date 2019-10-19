What Did The ‘Ghost’ ‘Say To You’? All The Songs Released In #NMF!

This week’s #NewMusicFlyday is back stronger than better! Hits from Alan Walker, G-Eazy, Ali Gatie and more will have your weekend filled with good vibes!

GHOST – AU/RA/ ALAN WALKER

SAY TO YOU – ALI GATIE

MISS HOME – JAMES ARTHUR

I WANNA ROCK – G-EAZY

PLUTO PROJECTOR – REX ORANGE COUNTY

Advertisement

I DON’T LIKE – GRACE VANDERWAAL

LOW BEAMS – GAVIN HALEY

SMILE FOR ME – GENTLE BONES

LIKE STRANGERS DO – AJ MITCHELL

CASUAL SABOTAGE – YUNGBLUD