What Does “BTS” Mean? It’s Not What You Think!

There is no one in the entire world that doesn’t know about the biggest Korean boy band BTS! Even if they’re not familiar with the boy band’s music, they’ve seen the headlines about the group breaking records and selling out stadiums and the stories about their fans waiting in lines for days just to get a peak of them in person. BTS exploded onto the music scene just a few years ago, but they’re already topping music charts.

The name “BTS,” actually stands for the words, “Bangtan Sonyeondan,” which translates to mean “Bulletproof Boy Scouts.” According to member J-Hope, the band’s name has a pretty deep meaning. “It has a profound meaning…‘Bangtan’ means to be resistant to bullets, so it means to block out stereotypes, criticisms, and expectations that aim on adolescents like bullets, to preserve the values and ideal of today’s adolescents,” he told Affinity Magazine.

In short, the name BTS is support to send a message of resilience and judging by their huge fan base, the ARMY hears it loud and clear!