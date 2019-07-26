What Is Billie Eilish’s Real Name?! Pirate?!

From all the articles I’ve written when it came to the ever so talented Billie Eilish, from her music to her now fashion collaboration with Freak City Clothing and it never occurred to me what her real name was. For those of you who don’t know,her brother Finneas O’Connell, is her main guitarist ans tours with her, but noticed how his last name is actually O’Connell and not Eilish! Then it occurred to me that I don’t actually know Billie’s real name.

Once I started thinking about it, I was hit with a full tidal wave of questions: Is her last name Eilish? Or is it O’Connell, like her brother? And what is Billie short for, anyway? William?

Upon reading this, I’d bet you’re asking yourself the same questions. So while you’re in the middle of a fandom-related crisis, I decided to give it a quick Google – and I am truly freaking shocked by what I found.

*drum rolls* Her full, legal, GIVEN name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell. Yeah, my jaw is on the floor.

The girl has three middle names, one of which is Pirate! It’s so on-brand for her, I can’t even believe that it’s true! But Billie herself has confirmed that is the name her parents gave her at birth.

During an interview with BBC News, she explained the meaning behind her very long, very cool name.

“[Eilish] is my middle name,” she said. “So I’m Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell. Pretty weird, right? Pirate was going to be my middle name, but then my uncle had a problem with it because pirates are bad. Then Baird is my mother’s name.”

I need some fresh air to recover from this!