Connect with us

Music

What Is Billie Eilish’s Real Name?! Pirate?!

She has 3 middle names!!!

Published

2 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for billie eilish

From all the articles I’ve written when it came to the ever so talented Billie Eilish, from her music to her now fashion collaboration with Freak City Clothing  and it never occurred to me what her real name was. For those of you who don’t know,her brother Finneas O’Connell, is her main guitarist ans tours with her, but noticed how his last name is actually O’Connell and not Eilish! Then it occurred to me that I don’t actually know Billie’s real name.

Once I started thinking about it, I was hit with a full tidal wave of questions: Is her last name Eilish? Or is it O’Connell, like her brother? And what is Billie short for, anyway? William?

Advertisement

Upon reading this, I’d bet you’re asking yourself the same questions. So while you’re in the middle of a fandom-related crisis, I decided to give it a quick Google – and I am truly freaking shocked by what I found.

*drum rolls* Her full, legal, GIVEN name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell. Yeah, my jaw is on the floor.

The girl has three middle names, one of which is Pirate! It’s so on-brand for her, I can’t even believe that it’s true! But Billie herself has confirmed that is the name her parents gave her at birth.

During an interview with BBC News, she explained the meaning behind her very long, very cool name.

“[Eilish] is my middle name,” she said. “So I’m Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell. Pretty weird, right? Pirate was going to be my middle name, but then my uncle had a problem with it because pirates are bad. Then Baird is my mother’s name.”

Image result for billie eilish and mom

I need some fresh air to recover from this!

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#NewMusicFlyday31 mins ago

‘Why Don’t We’ Drops New Song “I Still Do” And They’re Coming To KL Soon!

Their songs are a true bob!
Music2 hours ago

What Is Billie Eilish’s Real Name?! Pirate?!

She has 3 middle names!!!
Music2 hours ago

Taylor Swift To Receive The First-Ever Icon Award At The 2019 Teen Choice Awards

This shows, you can’t shake Taylor off.
#NewMusicFlyday3 hours ago

Here’s A List Of New Songs For This Weeks #NMF

Let us keep you updated.
Entertainment21 hours ago

Fans Fight It Out for GVF 2019 Tickets | #FlyAMMayhem

Four fans fight it out for Good Vibes Festival 2019 tickets as the boys from #FlyAMMayhem only have 1 pair...
Advertisement
Advertisement