Jambu Air is a unique fruit shaped almost like a pear.

But then the question came to mind…what is it in the English language?

We asked a few people from the office and here were their answers.

What is Jambu Air in English? We don't really think about it do we… 😂 #WorkExperiment A post shared by Ayesha (@ay3sha87) on Jun 29, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

Let’s just clear the air, this is a pink guava.

Yes Jambu Air in English are either Rose Apples or Water Apples.

The fruit is mainly available in Asia…so whether they are Rose Apples or Water Apples…we know we are still going to call them Jambu Air.

Right?