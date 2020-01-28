What You Missed At The 2020 GRAMMY Awards

What You Missed At The 2020 GRAMMYs

The award show opened with a big tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, after devastating news that the basketball player and daughter were involved in a helicopter crash Alicia keys and Boys II Men sang a tribute for Kobe with an emotional performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”

Lizzo was feeling “Good As Hell” in her performance on stage with a whole orchestra team behind her

anyways stan grammy winner lizzo for clear skin pic.twitter.com/95AR1Y70jV — meg (@losersthrone) January 27, 2020

Lizzo won a Grammy for “Best Pop Solo Performance” for “Truth Hurts.” during her nomination she could be seen crossing her fingers and whispering “Beyonce’s” names for the win.

lizzo wanting beyoncé to win a grammy over her is *so* relatable pic.twitter.com/ORPt9xyUl8 — ryan carey-mahoney (@thegoodcarmah) January 27, 2020

Camila Cabello got her dad and audience teary eyed with a rendition of her song “First Man”

.@Camila_Cabello honored her dad and touched our hearts with her #GRAMMYs performance of "First Man" ❤️ Watch the full video on https://t.co/lOe70CpIJL. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/7MqditeY1B Advertisement — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020

Ariana Grande brought the class and heat as she performed all her biggest hits from 2019

WATCH: @ArianaGrande gives you a taste of her Grammy nominated album, Thank U, Next! #Grammys pic.twitter.com/MHkFIriQlD — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) January 27, 2020

Demi Lovato emotional performance got a standing ovation. The singer had written the song “Anyone” just days before her overdose.

Demi Lovato – "Anyone" (Live on 62th Grammy Awards) pic.twitter.com/YF6pYnDk5p — DLBR Media (@dlbrmedia) January 27, 2020

BTS’s performance with Lil Nas X made history, as the first Korean artist to perform at the prestigious award show

BTS x LilNax

Grammy’s 2020 pic.twitter.com/xau39I0GID — E지명⁷ (@btsnerds) January 27, 2020

Fans couldn’t help but notice Nick Jonas appearing to have some food stuck in his teeth during the Jonas Brothers’ performance.

nick jonas with spinach in his teeth is my favorite part of the whole show#GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/fPPlX1B5wP — Heather Wismer (@happykid) January 27, 2020

His current reaction:

Billie Eilish took all four major award at the 2020 Grammys, including Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. At one pointed she was seen saying “please don’t be me” and shouting “NOOO” after her name was called out for another award.