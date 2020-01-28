Featured
What You Missed At The 2020 GRAMMY Awards
It’s a night to remember and a day of remembrance
The award show opened with a big tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, after devastating news that the basketball player and daughter were involved in a helicopter crash Alicia keys and Boys II Men sang a tribute for Kobe with an emotional performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”
#PressPlay: #AliciaKeys and #BoyzIIMen open this year’s #Grammys with a moving a capella tribute to the late #KobeBryant 🕊😭🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/Fo2FxtXhJB
— 935 KDAY (@935KDAY) January 27, 2020
Lizzo was feeling “Good As Hell” in her performance on stage with a whole orchestra team behind her
anyways stan grammy winner lizzo for clear skin pic.twitter.com/95AR1Y70jV
— meg (@losersthrone) January 27, 2020
Lizzo won a Grammy for “Best Pop Solo Performance” for “Truth Hurts.” during her nomination she could be seen crossing her fingers and whispering “Beyonce’s” names for the win.
lizzo wanting beyoncé to win a grammy over her is *so* relatable pic.twitter.com/ORPt9xyUl8
— ryan carey-mahoney (@thegoodcarmah) January 27, 2020
Camila Cabello got her dad and audience teary eyed with a rendition of her song “First Man”
.@Camila_Cabello honored her dad and touched our hearts with her #GRAMMYs performance of "First Man" ❤️ Watch the full video on https://t.co/lOe70CpIJL. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/7MqditeY1B
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020
Ariana Grande brought the class and heat as she performed all her biggest hits from 2019
WATCH: @ArianaGrande gives you a taste of her Grammy nominated album, Thank U, Next! #Grammys pic.twitter.com/MHkFIriQlD
— Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) January 27, 2020
Demi Lovato emotional performance got a standing ovation. The singer had written the song “Anyone” just days before her overdose.
Demi Lovato – "Anyone" (Live on 62th Grammy Awards) pic.twitter.com/YF6pYnDk5p
— DLBR Media (@dlbrmedia) January 27, 2020
BTS’s performance with Lil Nas X made history, as the first Korean artist to perform at the prestigious award show
BTS x LilNax
Grammy’s 2020 pic.twitter.com/xau39I0GID
— E지명⁷ (@btsnerds) January 27, 2020
Fans couldn’t help but notice Nick Jonas appearing to have some food stuck in his teeth during the Jonas Brothers’ performance.
nick jonas with spinach in his teeth is my favorite part of the whole show#GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/fPPlX1B5wP
— Heather Wismer (@happykid) January 27, 2020
His current reaction:
😂😂😂 yas teeth checked, good! 😂😂😂😂 #NickJonas tiktok pic.twitter.com/2dkm9xlCi3
— 🤩Mood: #TheSkyIsPink (NP Legacy)💖 (@NPglobaldomina) January 27, 2020
Billie Eilish took all four major award at the 2020 Grammys, including Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. At one pointed she was seen saying “please don’t be me” and shouting “NOOO” after her name was called out for another award.
“Please don’t be me. Please.”
Billie Eilish being genuinely disgusted by her own success is one of the most hilarious things I’ve ever seen at a major awards show. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/MCTb9o9IJV
— Music Group (@MusicGroup19) January 27, 2020
