What You Missed At The 2020 GRAMMY Awards

It’s a night to remember and a day of remembrance

Published

1 day ago

on

What You Missed At The 2020 GRAMMYs

Via Grammy/ Getty Images

The award show opened with a big tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, after devastating news that the basketball player and daughter were involved in a helicopter crash Alicia keys and Boys II Men sang a tribute for Kobe with an emotional performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”

Lizzo was feeling “Good As Hell” in her performance on stage with a whole orchestra team behind her

Lizzo won a Grammy for “Best Pop Solo Performance” for “Truth Hurts.” during her nomination she could be seen crossing her fingers and whispering “Beyonce’s” names for the win.

Camila Cabello got her dad and audience teary eyed with a rendition of her song “First Man”

Ariana Grande brought the class and heat as she performed all her biggest hits from 2019

Demi Lovato emotional performance got a standing ovation. The singer had written the song  “Anyone” just days before her overdose.

BTS’s performance with Lil Nas X made history, as the first Korean artist to perform at the prestigious award show

Fans couldn’t help but notice Nick Jonas appearing to have some food stuck in his teeth during the Jonas Brothers’ performance.

His current reaction:

Billie Eilish took all four major award at the 2020 Grammys, including Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. At one pointed she was seen saying “please don’t be me” and shouting “NOOO” after her name was called out for another award.

