What’s Big This Week?

Emmanuel Macron elected as President

Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France defeating Marine Le Pen. The 39 year old former investment banker will become France’s youngest leader since Napoleon.

Japan to set up Ninja Studies

Mie University in Central Japan is planning to develop the world’s first research centre that focus on Ninja Studies. The region is considered to be home of the feudal martial arts masters.

MTV Movie and TV Awards – Neutral Gender Award

Earlier in the week, MTV hosted their Movie and TV Awards. What was different this time? It was the first year where gender-neutral awards were given out. Picking up these awards were Emma Watson, taking home the best actor in a movie for Beauty and the Beast and Millie Bobby Born for best actor in TV for Stranger Things.

10, 000 participants in 10th Borneo International Marathon

The 10th Borneo International Marathon was a huge success with over 10,000 participants including runners from outside Sabah. This year’s event partnered with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef). Sabah Tourism Board chairman, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said they had 1, 000 foreign runners and 4, 000 from other states in the country.

100 year old woman receives MyPR

Tan Kim Cheng was born Guangzhou, China had migrated to Malaysia in 1940. She had been denied a MyKad three times but was finally given a permanent residency (MyPR) at the age of 100.

Kota Kinabalu’s New Landmark

The city received a new landmark ‘I LOVE KK’ at the Segama Waterfront.

Man Holds Two Women Hostage

A knife-wielding man, said to be under the influence of drugs, had held two women at knifepoint in Damai Luyang, Kota Kinabalu.

The 27 year old man released the first victim before threatening the second victim who was eventually rescued over two hours later. The man has been arrested.