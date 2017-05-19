What’s Big This Week?

Hoax: Viral Message On ATMs To Shut Down



The Communication and Multimedia Ministry brushed off claims that Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in the country would be shut down following a ransomware attack in India.

The message that was circulating on social media was revealed as a hoax.

Deputy Minister Datuk Jailani Johari said, there is no report of the ransomware, a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system, attacking network users in the country.

Women’s Expedition to Antarctica in 2018

The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry will embark on an all women expedition to Antarctica next year, 2018. The trip is expected to cost an estimated USD1 Million.

It’s minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said, “We want to put our women to a great test. We want to see how tough they can be and show the world that Malaysian women can do it.”

Nasi Dagang To Take On UK and Europe

It is Terengganu’s most famous traditional dish and it’s about to go international. Currently, Terengganu Incorporated Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Dr Wan Ahmad Rudirman Wan Razak is in negotiations to market the dish, Nasi Dagang, to Europe and United Kingdom.

He said, “We are optimistic that there will be a good demand as we plan to offer a variety of dishes such as ikan tongkol, prawns, chicken and beef, to go with the nasi dagang.”

Chris Cornell Dead At 52



Legendary rocker, Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of band Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at the age of 52 on May 17th.

The death was described as “sudden and unexpected”. The singer was found at the MGM Grand Hotel bathroom with a band around his neck.

Jack Ma, China’s Richest Man

Alibaba Group’s Chairman, Jack Ma, has reclaimed his crown as China’s richest man.

Ma’s networth is USD$31 billion.

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn

There seems to be a new man in Taylor Swift’s life. Its none other than actor Joe Alwyn. The couple manage to keep their relationship under wraps. A

A source mentioned, “She wanted to get to know him without any chaos.”

The source also said that the two were long-time friends before things turned romantic.

Kimmel and Corden Return As Hosts

Both Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden revealed good news this week.

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the 2018 Oscars while James Corden will be hosting the 2018 Grammys. It will be the second time for both hosts.