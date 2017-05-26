What’s Big This Week?

Malaysia’s Crime Rate Reduces

The nation’s crime rate has dropped by 47 per cent since the implementation of the National Key Result Areas (NKRA) on crime under the National Transformation Programme (NTP).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said, “We should be grateful that the citizens of this nation enjoy a life of peace and harmony, and are generally safe from criminal elements.”

He continued to note that the latest Global Peace Index 2016 has included Malaysia among the 30 most peaceful nations in the world.

Nasi Dagang Heading to Australia

Following the successful distribution to Europe and United Kingdom, the traditional nasi dagang and keropok lekor will be heading over to Australia.

State owned T-Kitchen, a subsidiary of Terengganu Incorporated Sdn Bhd (TI) has begun distributing the frozen packs to Australia.

Bodybuilder crowned ‘Mr. Beautiful Terengganu 2017’

Muhammad Faiz Daniel Che Johan from A.I Gym was crowned ‘Mr. Beautiful Terengganu 2017’ at a bodybuilding contest organised by the Terengganu Bodybuilding and Weighlifting Association and Terengganu Sports Council.

Manchester United Wins Europa League

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a goal in each half as their team comfortably outclassed Ajax to win an emotional Europa League final 2-0 and qualify for the group stages of the Champions League.

The first goal scored was in the 18th minute by Pogba.

Manchester Terror Attack

Twenty two people died and 59 were injured in a suspected suicide bombing just after Ariana Grande’s concert was ending in Manchester.

Mark Zuckerberg gets Honorary Havard Degree

Thirteen years after dropping out of Harvard University to work on the world’s biggest social network, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg received an honorary doctor of laws degree!