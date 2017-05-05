What’s Big This Week?

Melaka Standardised Spelling

The state Executive Council has decided that “Malacca” will no longer be used and the spelling of the city will now be “Melaka”.

According to Melaka State Secretary Datuk Seri Naim Abu Bakar, all newspapers and the media, no matter what language are required to use “Melaka” in writing or when mentioning the state.

Prince Phillip Steps Down

Prince Phillip,95, has officially announced that he is retiring from royal duties.

Although he was eligible for government pension since June 10, 1986, he had chosen to continue his duties.

Prince Phillip, The Duke of Edinburgh, had made the decision will the full support of the monarch.

Sarawak Breaks The Guinness World Record

Sarawak has done it again.

They have set a new Guinness World Record for gathering a total of 440 people dressed in full cat costume.

Just last year, May 2016, Sarawak has also created a Guiness World Record for the longest rattan mat which measures at 1.128km.

Malaysia Airlines Will Be Introducing 26 Routes In 2018

Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) has planned to add 26 additional routes to its list of destinations by 2018.

However, this year, 11 new routes will be introduced and it was said to be the most number of routes to be introduced in a single year in the history of the airline.

Beijing Removes 180,000 Polluting Cars From The Roads

Beijing has removed 180, 000 old and polluting vehicles since the beginning of 2017. This movement was to tackle congestion and cut smog in the state.

According to the Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Bureau, the capital has a total of 5.7 million vehicles on the road which is responsible for half of the city’s nitrogen oxide emissions which is the major source of smog.

Ed Sheeran Is Coming Down To Malaysia

Yes! It is absolutely true. British singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran will be back in Kuala Lumpur to perform and promote his third studio album Divide on November 14th, 2017.

Travelogue Comic Book To Promote Country’s Tourism

A travelogue comic book called “Aku Datang” has been created. It covers attractive destinations in Malaysia through illustrations to promote the country’s tourism.

The book that includes tips relating to tourism, culture and traditional food is available in Malay and English. This was launched by Deputy Minister of Tourism and Culture Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

Vegetable As Sports Day Prizes



Not the common prize to give children but a kindergarten in Northern China were reported to have awarded kids vegetables as prizes during sports day.

First prize was a head of a cabbage, second prize was a cucumber and third were green onions.

A Chance To Join McLaren

Great news for gamers. Due to McLaren-Honda struggling with their engine reliability, the team will be launching a virtual racing competition.

The winner will be given a job as a simulator driver with the team.

According to Executive Director Zak Brown, this is the right time to connect the worlds of racing and gaming.

The candidate they are looking for requires “engineering know-how, teamwork and the necessary mental and physical strengths”

Man Convicted For Murder Of Miss Honduras

Plutarco Antonio Ruiz, a 34 year old man, will be given a prison sentence in June after the courts found him guilty on May 4th, 2017 for the murder of Maria Jose Alvarado Miss Honduras, aged 19, and her sister Sofia Trinidad Alvarado, 23 in 2014.

At the time, Ruiz was dating Sofia and was said to have committed the crime out of jealousy as he saw one of the sisters dancing with another man at a party.

Ruiz could face up to 20 years for the murder of Maria and up to 40 years for Sofia.