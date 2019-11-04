What’s Coming to Netflix in November

October is over which means spooky flicks are done. So, Netflix is making room for its upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas programming! Some highly anticipated TV projects are making their way to the streamer this month such as Kerry Washington’s “American Son” and “The Crown.”

With the overall drop in temperature and classics like “The Matrix” and “Grease” also joining the streamer this month, November is quickly proving to be a good time to Netflix and chill.

Here’s everything that you will be able to binge on Netflix this November (FYI — you can totally CTRL F to find any titles you’re specifically looking for)!

Nov. 1

American Son

Atypical: Season 3

Drive

Fire in Paradise

Hache

Hello Ninja

Holiday in the Wild

The King

The Man Without Gravity

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!

True: Grabbleapple Harvest

We Are the Wave

Apache Warrior

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1

Christmas Break-In

Christmas in the Heartlands

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Grease

Holly Star

How to Be a Latin Lover

Love Jones

Mars: Season 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2

Paid in Full

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Santa Girl

Sling Blade

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

Step Brothers

The Christmas Candle

The Deep: Season 3

The Game

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Up North

Wild Child

Zombieland

Nov. 4

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door

District 9

The End of the F***ing World

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

She-Ra and the Princess of Power: Season 4

Tune in for Love

Undercover Brother 2

Nov. 6

Burning Cane

SCAMS

Shadow

Nov. 7

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Nov. 8

Busted!: Season 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour

Green Eggs and Ham

Let It Snow

Paradise Beach

Wild District: Season 2 The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

Little Things: Season 3

Nov. 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5

Nov. 11

A Single Man

Chief of Staff: Season 2

Nov. 12

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3

Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago

Nov. 13

Maradona in Mexico

Nov. 14

The Stranded

Nov. 15

Avlu: Part 2

The Club

Earthquake Bird

GO!: The Unforgettable Party

House Arrest

I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry

Klaus

Llama Llama: Season 2

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3

Nov. 16

Suffragette

The Crown: Season 3

Nov. 19

Iliza: Unveiled

No hay tiempo para la verguenza

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de pies ligeros

Nov. 21

The Knight Before Christmas

Mortel

Nov. 22

Dino Girl Gauko

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

The Dragon Prince: Season 3

High Seas: Season 2

Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3

Mon frère

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2

Narcoworld: Dope Stories

Nobody’s Looking

Singapore Social

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8

End of Watch

Nov. 24

Shot Caller

Nov. 25

Dirty John: Season 1

Nov. 26

Mike Birbiglia: The New One

Super Monsters Save Christmas

True: Winter Wishes

Nov. 27

Broken

The Irishman

Nov. 28

Holiday Rush

John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That

Merry Happy Whatever

Mytho

Atlantics

Chip and Potato: Season 2

I Lost My Body

La Reina del Sur: Season 2

The Movies That Made Us

Sugar Rush Christmas