Where Are You Taylor?

Taylor Swift has been off the radar for quite sometime. She hasn’t shown up at any events and what was particularly surprising…she didn’t attend the 2017 Met Gala.

It’s bizarre considering Swift has been attending the Met Gala since 2008!

But then suddenly, she decides to upload a post on Instagram!

Mind you, it wasn’t just any selfie, the “Shake It Off” singer decided to show her support to a couple of her close friends, HAIM.

On. Repeat. Til. The. End. Of. Time‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️❗️ @haimtheband A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 3, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

This seems to be very common for Swift because just two months ago, she showed her support to squad member Lorde when she dropped her single “Green Light”.

g2g brb just gonna make up an interpretive dance to this magnificent bop for the ages ELLA I LOVE YOU A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:34pm PST

So the main question here is, WHERE IS TAYLOR SWIFT?

There has been speculations that Swift has been laying low because she’s working on her new album.

This theory could be somewhat true considering Swift has been releasing an album every two years since 2006 when she released her self titled album.

We know Swift will definitely make a comeback but now we play the waiting game.