Who is BLACKPINK? Everything You Need To Know About The K-Pop Chart Toppers

Although BTS has become a household name, practically anyone you ask these days would know who KPop boy group BTS is! But there is another KPop group that should be kept a closer eye on because they have been slaying the charts one after the other as well as recently wowing the crowds who attended the Coachella Festival!

BLACKPINK is their name, a bada** singing and rapping 4-member K-pop girl group from Seoul, Korea that’s topping charts and already making history. They were the first K-pop girl act to perform a set at Coachella and they’re currently the highest charting K-pop girl group on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200. Their style and choreography makes their performances anything but truly entertaining. Though they’ve already been on the scene for three years, they’re now starting to gain global recognition, especially in the US. Here’s everything you need to know about your new favourite girl group, BLACKPINK.

THE MUSIC VIDEO FOR THEIR SINGLE “KILL THIS LOVE” IS MAKING HISTORY

Based on Billboard, as of April the “Kill This Love” music video became the most watched video in its first 24 hours in YouTube history by earning 56.7 million views, beating out one of Hollywood’s biggest star Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video debut. In three days, it also became the fastest music video to hit 100 million views on Youtube.

THEIR SINGLE “DDU-DU DDU-DU” HAS ALSO BROKEN A TON OF RECORDS.

According to Billboard, it’s the highest-charting Billboard Hot 100 song by a female K-pop group ever! How cool is that! It opened at number 55 in June 2018. They also debuted at number one on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart.

THEY MADE A JAW DROPPING AMERICAN DEBUT.

The girls’ February 2019 American debut included performances at the 2019 Grammy Artist Showcase, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Good Morning America, Strahan and Sara and most recently, The Late Late Show With James Corden. They also covered Billboard Magazine’s March 2019 issue, becoming the first K-pop girl group to land the cover.

THE GROUP IS MADE UP OF FOUR MEMBERS.

The four members include Jisoo, the lead vocalist, Jennie, the main rapper of the group, Rosè, a main vocalist and Lisa, a rapping, singing and dancing queen.

THEIR NAME HAS A PRETTY COOL MEANING.

Fabs have aslways been curious as to what their band name meant, so In June 2016, their representative at YG Entertainment said their name is anything, but random. “The meaning of Black Pink aims to contradict the common perception of the color pink. Pink is commonly used to portray prettiness, but Black Pink actually means to say that ‘Pretty isn’t everything.’ It also symbolizes that they are a team that encompasses not only beauty, but also great talent,” they said.

THEIR FAN BASE ARE CALLED BLINKS.

According to Fandom, the girls in the group came up with the name their selves. It’s simply a mashup of the two words, “black” and “pink”.

BACK HOME IN SOUTH KOREA, THEY HAD THEIR OWN TV SHOW.

They had a reality show called BLACKPINK House, aired in early 2018. It followed the girls everyday lives as they lived in the same house.

HARRY STYLES AND DRAKE SEEMS TO BE A BLINK.

OMFG SO FIRST HARRY STYLES FOLLOWED JENNIERUBYJANE ON IG AND NOW HE WENT TO BLACKPINK CON IN LA I’M- pic.twitter.com/qJ7OFtAuK4 — ‎‏ً (@intotaegi) April 18, 2019

harry styles went to their la concert and drake is following blackpinks insta? whoa blackpink is getting popular super fast pic.twitter.com/vlGyNg6D8C — n luvs yoongi (@glossylisa) April 18, 2019

He was hanging in the VIP section at one of their concerts in LA, according to People. That’s not the only thing that made Twitter go crazy, though. Apparently, Drake also followed them on Instagram and Twitter fans started freaking out.

I guess with that they are on their way to conquer the world!