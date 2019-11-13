Connect with us

Watch

Who is better at Ice Skating? Henry Golding or Emilia Clark?

The stars give us an exclusive inside scoop about the movie!

Published

6 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Who is better at Ice Skating? Henry Golding or Emilia Clark? Guibo speaks to Henry Golding or Emilia Clark in New York as they give us an inside look at upcoming movie Last Christmas.Catch the movie release on 28th November 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment1 hour ago

‘Friends’ Reunion Special In The Works AtHBO Max & Fans Couldn’t Be Any Happier

We're crying tears of joy!
Entertainment2 hours ago

John Legend Officially Named ‘People’s Sexiest Man Alive For 2019

Gongrats Legend!
Entertainment4 hours ago

Take A Look At The Before And After Trailer For ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’

The latest trailer is a major game changer, and now a must see!
Entertainment5 hours ago

‘Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Movie Finds Its Prince Eric

Could this finally be our Prince Eric?!
Entertainment6 hours ago

Ricky Gervais Will Be Hosting The 2020 Golden Globes One Last Time

This marks his fifth time hosting the annual award show!
Advertisement
Advertisement