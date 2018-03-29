Who’s This Indonesian Girl Who Took Over David Beckham’s Instagram?

One very lucky girl has gotten a once in a lifetime chance to take over David Beckham’s Instagram!
The 15 year old, Indonesian girl named Sripun, from the City of Semarang, Central Java was given the honor of using the Manchester United legend’s Instagram account – which has 43.3 million followers!
She used Beckham’s account to post Instagram stories as part of an anti-bullying campaign, which Beckham was there for, representing the 7 Fund, a charity Beckham founded in partnership with Unicef.
What an honor! Beckham also said of Sripun, “Teenager. Inspiration. Change-maker.”
What an incredible few days in Indonesia seeing how UNICEF’s anti-bullying programmes are creating positive school environments so children feel safe to thrive and succeed. Young girls like Sripun and many more that I’ve met in Indonesia are our future. My 7 Fund for @unicef is on a mission to help children – especially girls – break down barriers that threaten to steal their potential away. We’re tackling bullying, violence, child marriage and missed education so children get the chance to realise their full potential. #ENDViolence
“I’m so happy that you have all had the chance to meet 15-year-old Sripun with me to see the amazing work she is doing to tackle violence in her school.
“She faced bullying at school and felt excluded by friends but has focused on supporting others through tough times.
“She was nominated by her peers to be a change-maker and now inspires others to stop bullying so students can feel safe to learn.”
Check out all their adorable photos and videos together!
The 7 Fund, by David Beckham and Unicef, which started in 2005, has changed the lives of millions of children! Vaccinating 400,000 young lives against polio in Djibbouti, and helping 15,000 children get access to clean drinking water in Burkina Faso.
The fund is currently supporting Unicef programmes in Indonesia, El Salvador, Nepal and Uganda, fighting against bullying, violence, child marriage and missed education. Making sure that children-especially girls- get the opportunity to realise their true potential!
Remember, BULLYING IS NOT COOL!
