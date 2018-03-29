Who’s This Indonesian Girl Who Took Over David Beckham’s Instagram?

One very lucky girl has gotten a once in a lifetime chance to take over David Beckham’s Instagram!

The 15 year old, Indonesian girl named Sripun, from the City of Semarang, Central Java was given the honor of using the Manchester United legend’s Instagram account – which has 43.3 million followers!

She used Beckham’s account to post Instagram stories as part of an anti-bullying campaign, which Beckham was there for, representing the 7 Fund, a charity Beckham founded in partnership with Unicef.

What an honor! Beckham also said of Sripun, “Teenager. Inspiration. Change-maker.”

“I’m so happy that you have all had the chance to meet 15-year-old Sripun with me to see the amazing work she is doing to tackle violence in her school.

“She faced bullying at school and felt excluded by friends but has focused on supporting others through tough times.