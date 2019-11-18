Why Ariana Grande Cancelled Her Concert

Sometimes you just have to give way for your body to heal – And that’s exactly what Arianna Grande has to do.

On Sunday, the “Thank You, Next” singer, who is currently on her Sweetener Tour, was forced to cancel her show in Lexington, Kentucky due to her feeling ill.

The star took to her social media to share news, “I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow,” Grande explained in an Instagram Story. “I’m not really sure what’s going on. But, I, unfortunately, don’t think I will be able to push through tonight.”

“I am so sad and sorry. I’m so upset but of course obviously, you will be refunded,” she continued, “I’m just really devastated… Thank you for understanding and sending love… I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry.”

The 26-year- old star also took to Twitter to show her love to her fan. “crying. i cant tell u how much i love and appreciate u all or like effectively express what a blessing it is to have u in my life,” she wrote in a post.

Speedy recovery, Ariana!