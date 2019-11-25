Why Ariana Grande Was MIA At The AMAs 2019

Ariana Grande has skipped a lot of award shows this year- including the American Music Awards 2019.

Advertisement

The “Thank You, Next” singer, may be nominated for six American Music Awards, but due to her ongoing Sweetener Tour, the singer had to miss the ceremony, in Los Angeles.

While the award show happened Monday (25 Nov.), the singer was currently in Tampa, USA, to perform for her concert.

Grande, is nominated for Artist of the Year, Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, Favourite Album – Pop/Rock (Thank U, Next), Tour of the Year, Favourite Music Video (“7 Rings”), and Favourite Social Artist.

Last week the artist revealed that she has been sick, and was forced had to cancel her show in Lexington, Kentucky. However, Grande has recovered and has resumed her concerts.