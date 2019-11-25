Connect with us

Music

Why Ariana Grande Was MIA At The AMAs 2019

We’re still rooting for you, Ari!

Published

7 hours ago

on

Advertisement

youredm.com

Ariana Grande has skipped a lot of award shows this year- including the American Music Awards 2019.

Advertisement

The “Thank You, Next” singer, may be nominated for six American Music Awards, but due to her ongoing Sweetener Tour, the singer had to  miss the ceremony, in Los Angeles.

While the award show happened Monday (25 Nov.), the singer was currently in Tampa, USA, to perform for her concert.

Grande, is nominated for Artist of the Year, Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, Favourite Album – Pop/Rock (Thank U, Next), Tour of the Year, Favourite Music Video (“7 Rings”), and Favourite Social Artist.

Last week the artist revealed that she has been sick, and was forced had to cancel her show in Lexington, Kentucky.  However, Grande has recovered and has resumed her concerts.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music1 hour ago

K Pop Idol Goo Hara Found Dead;The Scandal That Might Have Ended Her Life

Rest In peace Goo Hara, we miss you.
Entertainment2 hours ago

Car Falls Into Sinkhole; Driver Unhurt

By NST - Nurul Hidayah Bahaudin
#FlyShareIt2 hours ago

M’sian Autistic Comedian Needs Help To Get Into Britain’s Got Talent 2020

By SAYS May Vin Ang
Music2 hours ago

American Music Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

From Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello to Khalid all the winners listed inside!
Music5 hours ago

Selena Gomez Opens 2019 AMA’s With Off Key ‘Lose You Love Me’ Performance!

She's been working on it for 4 years!
Advertisement
Advertisement