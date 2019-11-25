Music
Why Ariana Grande Was MIA At The AMAs 2019
We’re still rooting for you, Ari!
Ariana Grande has skipped a lot of award shows this year- including the American Music Awards 2019.
The “Thank You, Next” singer, may be nominated for six American Music Awards, but due to her ongoing Sweetener Tour, the singer had to miss the ceremony, in Los Angeles.
While the award show happened Monday (25 Nov.), the singer was currently in Tampa, USA, to perform for her concert.
Grande, is nominated for Artist of the Year, Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, Favourite Album – Pop/Rock (Thank U, Next), Tour of the Year, Favourite Music Video (“7 Rings”), and Favourite Social Artist.
Last week the artist revealed that she has been sick, and was forced had to cancel her show in Lexington, Kentucky. However, Grande has recovered and has resumed her concerts.
Recent Posts
K Pop Idol Goo Hara Found Dead;The Scandal That Might Have Ended Her Life
Rest In peace Goo Hara, we miss you.
Car Falls Into Sinkhole; Driver Unhurt
By NST - Nurul Hidayah Bahaudin
M’sian Autistic Comedian Needs Help To Get Into Britain’s Got Talent 2020
By SAYS May Vin Ang
American Music Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List
From Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello to Khalid all the winners listed inside!
Selena Gomez Opens 2019 AMA’s With Off Key ‘Lose You Love Me’ Performance!
She's been working on it for 4 years!