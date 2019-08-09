Why Channing Tatum Quit Social Media

Via UsWeekly

Channing Tatum needs a break- from social media.

The “Magic Mike” star took to social media, on Wednesday and announced to his fans that’s he’s ditching his phone to help him get “inspired and create again”.

“I’m gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute,” Channing said in his instagram post. “I’ve been trying to get inspired to create again. And to be honest I don’t really feel, or at least i haven’t felt very creative on social in the last couple years now. I’m gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone.”

However the actor added “I’ll probably come back at some point, but if i do I want to have a direction or a clear point of view of why I’m on here and what I’m putting out there.”

Soon after his post his Instagram was no longer active. Leaving his fans 12.7 million followers in the dark.