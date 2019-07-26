‘Why Don’t We’ Drops New Song “I Still Do” And They’re Coming To KL Soon!

‘Why Don’t We’ the so called new One Direction just released their new song for, you know it, #NewMusicFlyday! And its called “I Still Do”. A true bob for those of you who like a little pop and spanish vibes to your music.

Fun Fact: The band once revealed they would want to be the 2019 era of the band us 90’s kids grew up loving, you guessed it, N’Sync!

Since they will be coming to our home bound of Kuala Lumpur, here’s a few songs you can sing along too, and get to know the boy band that’s about to make you a diehard fan of ‘Why Don’t We’.

UNBELIEVABLE

I DON’T BELONG IN THIS CLUB

8 LETTERS

COME TO BRAZIL

COLD IN LA

HOOKED

TALK

DON’T CHANGE

Are you a fan yet? Cause I know I am!