#FlyShareIt
Why It’s Better To Quarantine Suspected Victims Of The Wuhan Virus Than Send Them Back
By Says – Sadho
As the news about the first four victims of the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Malaysia spreads, a sense of paranoia has set in
Malaysians, reacting with haste and panic, have taken to social media demanding that the government must send all confirmed and suspected cases “back to where they came from”.
The four infected victims, currently quarantined here, are all from Wuhan, China.
The virus is clearly troubling, but maybe don’t make sweeping, prejudiced generalisations about a nation of 1.4 billion people?
— hakimi🌹 (@phospholivid) January 25, 2020
As of this writing, the virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 56 in China and has infected a total of 2,019 people globally. Of the infected, 49 have now recovered.
There is no arguing the fact that the outbreak has become serious, but a kneejerk reaction on social media is not going to help the case. If anything, it’s only fueling the online paranoia.
Continue reading here!
Recent Posts
Japanese YouTuber Shows Us How To Cosplay As A ‘Malaysian Girl At Tesco’
By SAYS May Vin Ang
BTS Performs ‘Black Swan’ And Plays Hide And Seek On ‘The Late Late Show’
"1,2,3, go and hide!"
Baby Hairs, Untouched Roots & Bangs Are The 2020 Grammys Trendiest Hairdos
Advertisement The 2020 Grammys did not disappoint – especially with their feature of award-winning performers, star-studded fashionistas, cute couples, and...
3 Qualities That Will Help Your Long-Distance Relationship Thrive
Advertisement Advertisement Privacy Settings This site uses functional cookies and external scripts to improve your experience. Which cookies and scripts...
Coronavirus 2k20: Tips To Stay Healthy During The Outbreak
Advertisement The Coronavirus—the outbreak is believed to have started at a discount market in the city of Wuhan, China, where...