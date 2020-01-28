Connect with us

Why It’s Better To Quarantine Suspected Victims Of The Wuhan Virus Than Send Them Back

By Says – Sadho

2 days ago

TOPSHOT-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS Bloomberg

As the news about the first four victims of the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Malaysia spreads, a sense of paranoia has set in

Malaysians, reacting with haste and panic, have taken to social media demanding that the government must send all confirmed and suspected cases “back to where they came from”.

The four infected victims, currently quarantined here, are all from Wuhan, China.

As of this writing, the virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 56 in China and has infected a total of 2,019 people globally. Of the infected, 49 have now recovered.

Malaysian health officers deployed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, on Jan 21, 2020.AFP

There is no arguing the fact that the outbreak has become serious, but a kneejerk reaction on social media is not going to help the case. If anything, it’s only fueling the online paranoia.

