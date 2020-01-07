Connect with us

Entertainment

Why Jason Momoa Got Everyone Talking At The 2020 Golden Globes

Hubba hubba! 😉

Published

5 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Via Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

All heads on Jason Momoa!

The Aquaman made headlines yesterday, after appearing on screen almost topless at the 2020 Golden Globes Award.

During the red carpet on Sunday, 5 January, The 40-year-old alongside his wife Lisa Bonet came in wearing a deep green suit jacket and slacks.

But during the prestigious televised show the actor decided to ditch his jacket and donned a black tank top instead– looking much more relaxed then the other attendees in big ball gowns and suits.

NBC

Viewers at home couldn’t help but notice the star showing off his arms when Brian Cox was walking to the stage to accept his Golden Globe award for winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for Succession. The footage showed Cox walking by and Momoa cheering him on. In that that split seconds you could see Cox himself taking a double-take at the stars sexy bare arms!

Some fans even took the time to seek where his jacket had disappeared to and apparently, Momoa had given it to his wife to wear. – Awww, now that’s a gentlemen!

Advertisement

Here’s what Twitter had to say of Momoa’s unexpected appearance;

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music28 mins ago

Ariana Grande In The Works For New Music?

She’s back in the studio, so that could mean…
Entertainment28 mins ago

The Irwins Have Rescued 90,000 Animals As Australia’s Wildfires Rage On

By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
#FlyShareIt2 hours ago

Toddler In Pahang Viciously Attacked By Wild Monkey At Hawker Stall

By SAYS Yap Wan Xiang
Entertainment3 hours ago

X-Men spinoff ‘The New Mutants’ Trailer Is Finally Out After 2 Year Delay

Horror film or Superhero film?
#FlyShareIt4 hours ago

A Man In Kuantan Accidentally Smashes Bowling Ball Through The Mall Ceiling

By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee
Advertisement
Advertisement