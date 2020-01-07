Why Jason Momoa Got Everyone Talking At The 2020 Golden Globes

All heads on Jason Momoa!

The Aquaman made headlines yesterday, after appearing on screen almost topless at the 2020 Golden Globes Award.

During the red carpet on Sunday, 5 January, The 40-year-old alongside his wife Lisa Bonet came in wearing a deep green suit jacket and slacks.

But during the prestigious televised show the actor decided to ditch his jacket and donned a black tank top instead– looking much more relaxed then the other attendees in big ball gowns and suits.

Viewers at home couldn’t help but notice the star showing off his arms when Brian Cox was walking to the stage to accept his Golden Globe award for winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for Succession. The footage showed Cox walking by and Momoa cheering him on. In that that split seconds you could see Cox himself taking a double-take at the stars sexy bare arms!

Some fans even took the time to seek where his jacket had disappeared to and apparently, Momoa had given it to his wife to wear. – Awww, now that’s a gentlemen!

Advertisement

Here’s what Twitter had to say of Momoa’s unexpected appearance;

Jason Momoa wearing a tank to the #GoldenGlobes is peak Jason Momoa. pic.twitter.com/2EbDU4FYm5 — Christian Goeckel (@goeckelespn) January 6, 2020

Literally the only person on the planet who could wear a tank top to the #GoldenGlobes is Jason Momoa. pic.twitter.com/5BlDQ1qfG8 — Eddie Mouradian (@eddie_mouradian) January 6, 2020

#JasonMomoa wearing a tank top at the Globes pic.twitter.com/BpgSfM1SSR — Academy Queens (@academy_queens) January 6, 2020

Because of course Jason Momoa is wearing a tank top at the Golden Globe awards. He’s Aquaman. pic.twitter.com/0OJhBP8SH7 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) January 6, 2020