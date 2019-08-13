Dwayne Johnson may just be, if not, one of the biggest stars of Hollywood to date, and his story is truly one for the books and our generation should take notes on how truly inspiring he can be. Like many of the wise men (The Rock) have spoken, “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice,”! It blows my mind to think a huge star like Dwayne Johnson to still have humility .

Dwayne Johnson is not just a wrestler, an actor,hes more than just being a huge figure in Hollywood and here is why The Rock is the biggest star on the planet:

He makes fans from wrestling and acting

There is no denying that Johnson was a talented wrestler back in his heyday – and occasionally still makes guest appearances that prove he still has what it takes. Plus, he made a seamless (and impressive) switch to acting.