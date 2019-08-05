Why Vin Diesel And Jason Statham Signs Contract To Never Lose In A Fight On ‘Fast & Furious’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham aren’t just seen as hot headed frenemies on the movie “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”, behind the scenes the two stars have refused to lose in a fictional fight throughout their contract with the franchise.

According the Wall Street Journal, the two stars insist in preserving their badass on-screen images.

Statham reportedly “negotiated an agreement with the studio that limits the extent to which he can be beaten up.” Johnson also enlisted “producers, editors and fight coordinators” to make sure “he always gives as good as he gets.”

Advertisement

Via Universal Pictures

The report by WSJ also points to one scene from 2015’s Furious 7, in which Statham and Johnson’s brawls is abruptly ended when a helicopter fires a missile, demolishing the ground beneath them. Apparently, that stoppage was completely choreographed, because neither to back down and lose.