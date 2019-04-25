Will BTS Be Breaking Up Soon?

No sound on the planet has created an obsessive fandom as K-pop did. Standing tall and proud in it are the BTS boys – who has imported that craze around the globe. BTS serves up a mania-inducing mix of heartthrob good looks and ear-worm choruses, alongside sleek dance moves.

However, someday soon, BTS will have to press pause on music in order to serve their country.

The Korean seven-piece pop group recently sat down for an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, in which they discussed the mandatory military service they will inevitably have to complete and how they are coping with its imminent arrival, alongside their music, international achievements, and more.

We traveled to meet #BTS ⁦@bts_bighit⁩ in Seoul… where they gave ⁦@CBSSunday⁩ special access… a first for a US TV network. They are breaking down barriers… and their fans #BTSARMY are unparalleled in their enthusiasm – join us on ⁦”CBS Sunday Morning” pic.twitter.com/7nfZfSBQek — Seth Doane (@sethdoane) April 20, 2019

In South Korea, all able-bodied male citizens between 18 and 28 are required to enlist in the military. Whether they serve or not depends on other factors, like the results of a physical exam. While athletes and some musicians are excused from the requirement to enlist, for some reason K-pop groups are controversially not.

The interviewer Seth Doane first asked for their opinions on eventually having to serve in the military. As translated by CBS, Jin responded;

“As a Korean, it’s natural. And, someday, when duty calls, we’ll be ready to respond and do our best.”

When Doane asked if military enlistment meant that the group would break off or go different ways, Jungkook replied;

“I don’t want to think about it at this point. We have something really good going.”

Adding on to Jungkook’s answer, RM said;

“That’s the answer. We just enjoy the ride, live in the moment. That’s all we can do.”

Noting that they even hold a world record for most Twitter engagements – among all other major achievements – the interview has sent some of their fans into a frenzy.

I really enjoyed the CBS segment on @BTS_twt. TBH, I cried when they asked about the group breaking up someday and enlistment but it is all valid questions that deep down we want to know how the boys feel about it. Now, let's work harder 4 BTS!#BTSonSundayMorning — 💜BTS OT7💜 (@BKraykray) April 21, 2019

everyone keeps asking bts about military service and of course they are going to serve but jungkook said they don't want to talk about it, they just want to enjoy what they have and leave that to the future so please armys focus on the now instead of worrying

#BTSonSundayMorning pic.twitter.com/2wEG8RfPl1 — ًً ♕aisha with luv (@homewithpjm) April 21, 2019

The interview conversation didn’t only revolves around their pending military service. The boys went on to discuss the moment they decided to all live together – a move that not everyone loved initially but which has played a pivotal role in their ability to gel as a group. Suga explained;

“At first, we were like, ‘Why do we have to live together? But at some point we realized that this is really precious. And we’ve become really thankful.”

For now, BTS is busy gearing up for BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself, which will kick off on May 4. In addition to their upcoming world tour, the seven-member boy band is also busy promoting their sixth extended play (EP), Map of the Soul: Persona, which was released on April 12 via Big Hit Entertainment.

So until then, here’s hoping the group will continue to bless us with their music!

Watch the full interview below.