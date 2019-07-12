Entertainment
Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Launch New Multimedia Company
Cheers to the power couple!
Power couple, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have launched a new multimedia company, the two announced on Wednesday.
The venture, called Westbrook Inc., will combine both new and existing projects from the family, including ones from 21-year-old son Jaden and 18-year-old Willow, whom are singers as well as actors in their own right.
According to the Smith’s, their projects ranging from short to mid-form digital content to traditional mediums, which include television shows and feature-length movies, will now be launched under the company’s brand from now on.
Via Entertainment Tonight
“We are so excited to announce this new venture and fully immerse ourselves in all areas of the media and entertainment space,” Will and Jada Pinkett said during a joint statement with Variety.
Via PEOPLE.com
“With our incredible team of family, chosen family, and longtime business partners, Westbrook Inc.’s mission is to spread positive ideas, art, and products that entertain and empower the greatest number of lives, inspiring the next generation of artists to do good in the world, ” the couple added.
