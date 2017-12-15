Will Smith Is Officially On Instagram!

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has found his way to social media… All with the help of an Insta expert, Ellen DeGeneres!

ViaGiphy

During an appearance on the The Ellen Show, Will Smith admitted that he’s never been on Instagram.

Well, leave it to Ellen to share her expertise on how to get started on the Internet-based photo-sharing app.

Ellen, who already has close to 50 million followers, decides to give the 49 year old actor a few lessons on creating his new Instagram account.

The TV host’s first instructions were to create the perfect duck lips for the camera, taking mirror selfies together, and holding a baby as a few beginner steps.

But what takes the cake was a Throwback Thursday picture of the two replicating the hit 90’s TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air!!

We won’t spoil much more and let you enjoy this clip;

Youtube

Source: JUSTJARED