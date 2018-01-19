Will Smith Visits Zoo And We Want Him To Have His Own Wildlife Documentary!

Will Smith so needs to have his own wildlife programme! No, seriously.

The Bright actor was in Australia promoting his new controversial film and took the time off from interviews to visit the Zoo.

Not only did he visit, but even narrated his entire journey at the zoo and now we’re begging Smith to have his own animal-nature documentary!!!

In this particular video, Smith is seen feeding a crocodile and nursing his ‘new baby’ – A baby wombat that is, and captioned the video, “Jada and I are welcoming a new member to our family. Hey Jaden @c.syresmith, he’s taking your room.”

And in this video (viewer discretion is advised – unless you’re into snakes), a snake coils around him and a woman, ANDDDD you seriously need to hear his ‘awkward’ conversation with a Koala.

On a serious note, SOMEBODY GET WILL SMITH A NATURE PROGRAMME ALREADY!!!!!