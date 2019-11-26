#FlyShareIt
Woman Demands Justice For A Dog In Setia Alam Whose Stomach Was Allegedly Slashed Open
By Says – Yap Wan Xiang
A Malaysian animal lover is demanding justice for a dog that died due to an open stomach in Setia Alam yesterday, 24 November
Nurul Ain is an animal activist who shelters over 400 cats and 12 dogs under non-governmental organisation S.I. Home Shelter based in Shah Alam, Selangor.
She was notified by her followers about a dog that needed urgent rescue in the Island of Life Wetland, Setia Alam after a tweet depicting the dog with an open stomach went viral on Saturday, 23 November.
