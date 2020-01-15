Entertainment
Woman In Cheras Helps Elderly Aunty Change Soiled Pants After She Was Chased Off Bus
By Says – Tamara Jayne
Zulfadhli Zulkifli/New Straits Times
A Malaysian woman shared a recent encounter she had with an elderly woman who was taking a bus
On 9 January, Lucia explained that she was heading home when she smelt something unpleasant and saw watery stool at a bus stop in Cheras.
As she got on the bus, she noticed the drivers chasing an elderly woman out because she had soiled her pants and it was smelling.
Although the passenger tried to reason with them to let her stay on the bus, they told her to leave because “they didn’t want the smell to disturb the passengers throughout the journey”
Lucia then got off the bus and followed the aunty to help her.
That was when she discovered that the aunty had a left prosthetic leg, poor eye vision, kidney failure, and was actually on her way back from a check-up at Hospital Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (HUKM).
Lucia also found out that she is single and lives alone, so there wasn’t anyone she could contact.
