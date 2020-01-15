Woman In Cheras Helps Elderly Aunty Change Soiled Pants After She Was Chased Off Bus

On 9 January, Lucia explained that she was heading home when she smelt something unpleasant and saw watery stool at a bus stop in Cheras.

As she got on the bus, she noticed the drivers chasing an elderly woman out because she had soiled her pants and it was smelling.

Although the passenger tried to reason with them to let her stay on the bus, they told her to leave because “they didn’t want the smell to disturb the passengers throughout the journey” Advertisement