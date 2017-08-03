Woman Marries American Guy Who Donated a Christmas Box 14 Years Ago

Is this fate?

Because it seems like the stars really aligned for these two.

American Tyrel Wolfe and his now Filipino wife, Joana met in the sweetest way possible!

It started as a simple act of charity when the two were still kids.

In the year 2000, Tyrel sent Joanna a Christmas shoebox gift. The box was sent via a charity organization called Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child.

Touched by the gesture, Joana tried to contact Tyrel by sending him ‘thank you’ letters but he never received them.

As years went on, Joana tried again to connect via Facebook. At first he declined her request but later accepted and thus began the friendship.

In 2013, Tyrel decided to pay Joana a visit in the Philippines. After multiple visits, Tyrel believe Joanna was ‘the one’.

In 2014, Tyrel and Joanna tied the knot in Idaho.

But the story doesn’t end there.

The couple were so grateful for the charity as that is where it all started with them. They proceeded to ask their wedding guests to gift them with shoeboxes packed with gifts for donation to the charity.

Can they get any sweeter!