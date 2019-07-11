Woman Pranks Husband By Booking Him A Hello Kitty Themed Room In Melaka

A Malaysian woman had the time of her life when she successfully trolled her husband on his trip to Melaka. ‘

Her husband Amy Medusa (@amymedusaa), a videographer and photographer, shared the story on twitter of how he was fooled by his wife into staying at a very- for lack of better words- colourful hotel.

On Wednesday,10 july, Amy, who lives in kuala lumpur, had travelled to Melaka along with a male companion. The two were set to stay at a hotel his wife had booked prior to the trip. Lo and behold the two were surprised to walk into a room filled with – Hello Kitty!

The wife had secretly booked the Hello Kitty room in a Fantasy Hotel in Melaka, which is famous for it’s cartoon character-themed rooms.

Patut lah wife aku gelak gelak masa aku tanya hotel kat Melaka dah book belum. Rupanya hotel hello kitty dia booking, dah lah aku check in dengan member lelaki aku ni. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gdraSFnuMb — Amy Medusa (@amymedusaa) July 9, 2019

In the tweet, Amy describes how his wife tried to hold back her laughter when he had asked her earlier if the hotel in Melaka had been booked.

Knowing the fact that her husband would be travelling with his male friends, she probably thought that it was a great joke to play on her husband.

Netizens had a good laugh by the mans obvious surrender to his wife’s prank and commended him for finding the humor in his situation.

Amy’s post has garnered over 20K retweets and more than 13K likes, as of writing.