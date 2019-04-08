Entertainment
Woman Shares How To Make DIY Pepper Spray With 3 Things You Can Find At Home
This is sure to sting those offenders away!
Pepper sprays are usually sold at most stores but not many women purchase them or store them in their bag.
Welcome DIY Pepper Spray!
One Facebook user’s post has gone viral after she shared a ‘how to’ on making a super cheap, easy and effective DIY pepper spray.
Philippines-based Marry Ferjel Babasa’s post, has as of now garnered more than 98,000 shares and 12,000 comments, since it was published on 2 April.
“Girls!!! Since there are many bad guys out there now, I’ll share my lifesaver hack,” Marry’s captioned her post.
Marry then described her DIY pepper spray as “easy, affordable, and hassle free,” and explained there were only three ingredients required in making the pepper spray-
- A spray bottle
- Several chilli api
- And water
With the chili Marry asked to chop the chilies into small pieces, and mixed them with water in the spray bottle.
“Shake, shake shake, then you’re done!” Marry wrote. “Get a plastic or piece of paper, spray it on there, then sniff it. You can smell how strong the aroma is,” she added
And voilaaa!!
This is sure to sting those offenders away!
Mary’s post caught many peoples attention on Facebook and was shared heavily especially by women. While men who have read the post offers to make the pepper spray for the women in their lives.
She revealed that she has been making the DIY pepper spray since 2016, and replaces the mix with a new batch every six months.
While Mary has yet to use it on someone, she said that it is better to be safe than sorry!
And we solely agree!
Oh! And once you’re done, make sure to wash your hands and not touch your face…or it’ll get spicayh!
