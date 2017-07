Get your diary or calendar or phone out! Cos you will want to mark down this date!

Not even two months after Wonder Woman was released, the release date for movie number two has been announced!

Yes you heard me! WONDER WOMAN 2!

The release date has been set for December 2019!

But since that is another two years or so, we can look forward to Gal Gadot all suited up for Justice League which will be released November this year.