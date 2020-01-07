X-Men spinoff ‘The New Mutants’ Trailer Is Finally Out After 2 Year Delay

Wikipedia

After 2 longs years of waiting and Fox delaying, the trailer for the X-Men spinoff ‘The New Mutants’ is finally out, released by 20th Century Fox. Correct me if I’m wrong it is riddled with horror, almost like a James Wan classic(if you know, you know).

Inspired by “The New Mutants” Marvel graphic novel published in 1982, director Josh Boone’s spinoff brings some horror into the X-Men universe.Famous stars play the mutants, such as, Anya Taylor-Joy (“Split”) as the Russian mutant Illyana Rasputin/Magik, Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton (“Stranger Things”) as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball and Henry Zaga (“Looking for Alaska”) as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot.

‘The New Mutants’2020 premiere date has been a long time coming. The film was first announced in 2015, and replaced Rosario Dawson in the role of Dr. Cecilia Reyes with Alice Braga in 2017, Variety reported, before completing production the same year. Its April 13, 2018, premiere date was pushed back 10 months to February 2019 to accommodate the “Deadpool 2” release date before being pushed back again for another X-Men movie, “Dark Phoenix.”

Check the long awaited trailer down below: