#FlyShareIt
Yeo Bee Yin Reportedly The First Minister In Malaysia To Deliver A Child While In Office
By SAYS Alyssa J. Oon
It’s official: Energy, Science, Technology, Environment, and Climate Change (MESTECC) Minister Yeo Bee Yin is expecting her first child
New Straits Times announced today, 16 January, that Yeo is currently in the third trimester and is expected to deliver her first child near the end of March.
On 29 March 2019, she tied the knot with IOI Properties Group chief executive officer Lee Yeow Seng.
