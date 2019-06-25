‘Yesterday’ Is Your Summer Must Watch

Via consequenceofsound.net

What if you woke up one day and found out the Beatles never existed? Let’s just say, pop culture might not be what it is today, and we’d never get to immerse ourselves in John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr’ musical influence.

“Yesterday” is a must watch film that will have you wonder what life would be like if your music legends never existed and no one on the planet knew about them, but you.

The film is a dramedy that tells a story about struggling musician, Jack Malik (Himish Patel), who can’t catch a break, despite the efforts of his childhood best friend Ellie (Lily James).

Via The Peoples Movies

But, on one fateful night Jack gets into a bike accident, and all of a sudden the whole world experiences a global electronics blackout- which includes a ‘blackout’ of any traces of the Beatles.

Advertisement

In hopes of preserving the classic songs and a desire to become famous, Jack takes the advantage of the Beatles songs and uses it as his own.

If you enjoyed watching Bohemian Rhapsody then this is a movie for you. It may not exactly be about the Beatles but the movie is filled with endless songs from the famous legends that will have you bopping you heads to each beat. Patel also brings justice to the all the songs so don’t expect a lousy karaoke box vibe, because the film puts a lot of effort to make him look legit.

Also, you’ll be seeing a lot of Ed Sheeran in the movie. He may not be an A grade Hollywood actor but we’d give him and A for effort.

Via Solzy at the Movies

Overall: the movie is a and 8/10

The movie hits theaters this Friday, June 28.