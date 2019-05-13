You Can Now Call Missy Elliott and Justin Timberlake Doctors

Missy Elliott and Justin Timberlake are officially doctors. On Friday (10 May), both artists received their honorary doctorates during the Berklee College of Music’s commencement.

Composer and musical director Alex Lacamoire also received an honorary degree for his work in Hamilton, In The Heights and Dear Evan Hansen.

“This year’s honorary doctorate recipients are being recognized for their achievements and influences in music, and for their enduring global impact,” Berklee College said in a statement. They were all honored for their “influences in music, and for their enduring global impact,”

Both Elliott and Timberlake later took to Instagram to share their big moment, and show off their degrees, with their fans.

“CREATE YOUR OWN LANE,” Elliott captioned in a video she posted with her in a cap and gown while holding her brand new framed diploma.

The “Suit & Tie” singer posted on his Instagram a picture of himself holding his framed diploma, with words of wisdom to his followers, “No Dream is too big!!! Keep chasing!!! Trust me… I’m a DOCTOR.”

Big Congratulations to the both of you!