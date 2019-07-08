Connect with us

Entertainment

You Can’t Beat Mariah Carey On The #BottleCapChallenge

She’ll show you how it’s really done.

Published

3 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for mariah carey

ALL HAIL the queen of the #BottleCapChallenge.

Mariah Carey, has taken on the viral Bottle Cap Challenge to a whole other level that even Donnie Yen can’t compete! – or in a way no other human with ordinary vocals probably could.

Unlike her other participants who used a spin kick to loosen the bottle cap, the pop icon, famous for her five-octave range, instead used her amazing vocals in an attempt to take the cap off.

The “We Belong Together” singer posted the video on Instagram and captioned “Challenge accepted! #bottlecapchallenge.”

The result: Mind blowing!

View this post on Instagram

Advertisement

Challenge accepted! #bottlecapchallenge

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

I almost choked my food!!!

Via Giphy

Other Celebs who have taken on the Bottle Cap Challenge include John Mayer, Blake Shelton, Ellie Goulding, David Spade, Ryan Reynolds and Jason Statham.

Haven’t seen the other celebs who joined the Bottle Cap Challenge? You can catch it in the article below.

Donnie Yen, Jason Statham And Other Celebs Show Off Their #BottleCapChallenge

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment58 mins ago

Man Gets His Car Covered In Sanitary Pads For Parking Illegally

Pad-an muka!
Entertainment2 hours ago

Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things Season 4

Season 4 is happening!
Entertainment3 hours ago

You Can’t Beat Mariah Carey On The #BottleCapChallenge

She’ll show you how it’s really done.
Entertainment4 hours ago

Watch: Disney Just Dropped The First “Mulan” Trailer

"It is my duty to fight"
Entertainment3 days ago

Watch Donald Glover, Seth Rogen & Beyonce Sing “Hakuna Matata” In New ‘The Lion King’ Featurette

Hakuna Matata- it means no worries, for the rest of your day!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement