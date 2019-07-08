You Can’t Beat Mariah Carey On The #BottleCapChallenge

ALL HAIL the queen of the #BottleCapChallenge.

Mariah Carey, has taken on the viral Bottle Cap Challenge to a whole other level that even Donnie Yen can’t compete! – or in a way no other human with ordinary vocals probably could.

Unlike her other participants who used a spin kick to loosen the bottle cap, the pop icon, famous for her five-octave range, instead used her amazing vocals in an attempt to take the cap off.

The “We Belong Together” singer posted the video on Instagram and captioned “Challenge accepted! #bottlecapchallenge.”

The result: Mind blowing!

I almost choked my food!!!

Other Celebs who have taken on the Bottle Cap Challenge include John Mayer, Blake Shelton, Ellie Goulding, David Spade, Ryan Reynolds and Jason Statham.

