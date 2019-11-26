Connect with us

You Can’t Help But Cringe At These Awkward Moments From The AMAs 2019

Whoops!

Published

6 hours ago

on

Billie Eilish won and Taylor Swift and Halsey were the only artists who gave her a standing ovation

Jamie Lee Curtis stepped on Camila Cabello’s dress while receiving her award

Don’t pull too hard or she might actually go nude!

Toni Braxton looks like she lip-synced her way through ‘Un-break My Heart’

Don’t break our hearts Toni Braxton! Apparently audiences noticed the singer lip-syncing to her hit song, but we’re trying not to believe this.

Ella Mai gave the side eye during Billie Eilish’s performance. – Eek!

Camila and Shawn won an award together, she leaned in for a kiss- she got a hug instead.

Ooof! That was cold.

Jenna Dewan shades Camila on camera saying, “She’s always extra.”

