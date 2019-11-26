Entertainment
You Can’t Help But Cringe At These Awkward Moments From The AMAs 2019
Whoops!
Billie Eilish won and Taylor Swift and Halsey were the only artists who gave her a standing ovation
#📷 | Taylor and Halsey were the only artists who gave Billie Eilish a standing ovation during her first #AMAs win! pic.twitter.com/wCXUzIVlta
— Harry & Taylor Updates (@HaylorSource) November 25, 2019
Jamie Lee Curtis stepped on Camila Cabello’s dress while receiving her award
Don’t pull too hard or she might actually go nude!
Toni Braxton looks like she lip-synced her way through ‘Un-break My Heart’
Don’t break our hearts Toni Braxton! Apparently audiences noticed the singer lip-syncing to her hit song, but we’re trying not to believe this.
Ella Mai gave the side eye during Billie Eilish’s performance. – Eek!
Camila and Shawn won an award together, she leaned in for a kiss- she got a hug instead.
Ooof! That was cold.
Jenna Dewan shades Camila on camera saying, “She’s always extra.”
IM YELLINGRBDNSSMSNSN pic.twitter.com/oyb1ttp687
— Trinity (@THEEEhottie) November 25, 2019
