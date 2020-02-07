Social News
You Might Only Have A Week Left To Get Free Touch ‘N Go RFID Tags
Time to get it done, if you haven’t already!
If you’ve been procrastinating on getting your car fitted with the Touch ‘n Go radio frequency identification system (RFID) tag, then you better hurry up
SoyaCincau reported that drivers might have slightly over a week left to get the RFID Tag for free at fitment centres nationwide, as Touch ‘n Go (TnG) brings an end to the year-and-a-half-long pilot programme.
