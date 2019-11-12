‘You’ Season 2 Set To Drop In December

Netflix has officially confirmed that the second season of ‘You’ will be released next month.

On Monday, the streaming giants confirmed that the second run will be out a day after Christmas, 26 December.

Season 2 of ‘You’ follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) move to Los Angeles following his sinister final acts in New York, This time Goldberg becomes obsessed with an aspiring chef Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

Soon after news broke, Series star Badgley went on to twitter to tease the new season with a short video “Ready for a fresh start,” he wrote.

Ready for a fresh start. You S2 December 26. pic.twitter.com/gVT9lG6thn — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) November 11, 2019

Who’s excited to binge on this show?