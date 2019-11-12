Entertainment
‘You’ Season 2 Set To Drop In December
Joe Goldberg has a sight for someone new
Netflix has officially confirmed that the second season of ‘You’ will be released next month.
On Monday, the streaming giants confirmed that the second run will be out a day after Christmas, 26 December.
Season 2 of ‘You’ follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) move to Los Angeles following his sinister final acts in New York, This time Goldberg becomes obsessed with an aspiring chef Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).
Soon after news broke, Series star Badgley went on to twitter to tease the new season with a short video “Ready for a fresh start,” he wrote.
Ready for a fresh start.
You S2 December 26. pic.twitter.com/gVT9lG6thn
— Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) November 11, 2019
Who’s excited to binge on this show?
Recent Posts
Lady Gaga Gets Major Backlash For Saying She Doesn’t Remember Her Album ‘ARTPOP’
Fans are not happy, Gaga!
Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried and More Are The New Mystery Gang in Adorable Scoob Trailer
Our childhood has been restored yet again!
BLACKPINK Makes History As First K-Pop Group To Hit One Billion Views On YouTube
*Plays ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ on repeat*
‘You’ Season 2 Set To Drop In December
Joe Goldberg has a sight for someone new
People’s Choice Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List
The People have spoken!