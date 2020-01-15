Connect with us
Fly Epic 2019

“YOU” Set For Season 3

Old habits die hard

Netflix

It only took a second for Joe Goldberg to go back to his old ways…

Netflix announced the hit thriller series is back with a third season.

The streaming giant confirmed the exciting news on Tuesday (January 14), with a Twitter post and a simple caption “See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming,” – the video is similar to the one from season two with the eerie background music.

Penn Badgley will continue to star as serial killer Joe Goldberg (A.K.A Will Bettleheim in season two) in the return for the new season. Victoria Pedretti, who played Love quinn and love interest to Joe will also reprise her role in the upcoming series. However, no further cast have been announced.

Netflix

Season three will premiere in 2021 and will include 10 episodes.

If you haven’t seen the first two seasons, better catch up now!

