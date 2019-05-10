Connect with us
#NewMusicFlyday

You Would Freak Out For Zayn and Zhavia’s Cover of ‘A Whole New World’ from “Aladdin”

A whole new world!

Published

10 hours ago

on

While he might not have been officially cast as Aladdin (which we are still slightly mad about btw) in Disney’s highly-anticipated live action adaptation of the animated classic, Zayn fans are having a blast after he announced that he was singing one of the hit songs from the movie Aladdin for the new version.

Zayn sings as Aladdin and Zhavia is Jasmine in the new remake of “A Whole New World” and they even took out a new music video with them walking around NYC and imagining the dreamy magic carpet ride they would take together.

Of course, fans could not believe that the singer was singing the iconic song for the film and they couldn’t help but share their excitement.

Check fans crazy ecstatic reactions down below:

