You Would Freak Out For Zayn and Zhavia’s Cover of ‘A Whole New World’ from “Aladdin”

While he might not have been officially cast as Aladdin (which we are still slightly mad about btw) in Disney’s highly-anticipated live action adaptation of the animated classic, Zayn fans are having a blast after he announced that he was singing one of the hit songs from the movie Aladdin for the new version.

Zayn sings as Aladdin and Zhavia is Jasmine in the new remake of “A Whole New World” and they even took out a new music video with them walking around NYC and imagining the dreamy magic carpet ride they would take together.

Of course, fans could not believe that the singer was singing the iconic song for the film and they couldn’t help but share their excitement.

Check fans crazy ecstatic reactions down below:

Did Disney think that getting Zayn Malik silky vocals on an R&B version of #AWholeNewWorld would win me over? BECAUSE THEY ARE ABSOLUTELY CORRECT! 😍 #Aladdin — Nola Marianna Ojomu (@NolaMarianna) May 9, 2019

the way that zayn malik sang a whole new world makes me wish he was aladdin in the movie pic.twitter.com/pts7wuhkOF Advertisement — 𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑖𝑎 🍯 (@aureabun) May 9, 2019

Zayn being on the Aladdin soundtrack is such a huge deal, especially singing A Whole New World, he really did it justice. The fact that this movie is expected to be HUGE and everyone’s going to hear Zayn in the ending credits, and it’s his childhood come to life, I‘m so proud — Neelam (@zlorious) May 9, 2019

We got to witness zayn sing “ tell me princess “ if that ain’t the softest thing ever – #AWholeNewWorld pic.twitter.com/aOfxHqzhkK — aayu ‎⎊ | fan (@zaynhq_) May 9, 2019