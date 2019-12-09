Connect with us

#FlyShareIt

Young And Fit People Can Still Die Of Cardiac Arrest. Here’s Why

By SAYS May Vin Ang

Published

6 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Via Instagram @godfreygao Free Malaysia Today

The sudden death of model and actor Godfrey Gao while he was shooting for a sports variety show has sparked a discussion among many about death due to overworking and stress

Advertisement

Medical experts have determined that the Taiwanese-Canadian actor succumbed to cardiac arrest while doing a running challenge in the popular Chinese show called ‘Chase Me’ – known for pushing contestants to their physical limits…

Continue reading…

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment3 hours ago

4 Men Accused Of Raping And Killing A Female Vet In India Were Shot Dead

By Says - Sadho Ram
Music3 hours ago

Yuna Sings Mariah Carey, Beyoncé And Rihanna In ‘Game Of Song Association’ With ELLE

Yuna collaborated with Jhené Aiko!
Entertainment4 hours ago

A Hot Pot Restaurant Is In Hot Waters After Serving Rabbit Meat As A New Delicacy

By Says - Sadho Ram
Entertainment5 hours ago

Here’s 10 Best Movies Of The Decade

It’s a throwback to the past!
#FlyShareIt6 hours ago

Young And Fit People Can Still Die Of Cardiac Arrest. Here’s Why

By SAYS May Vin Ang
Advertisement
Advertisement