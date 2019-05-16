INTERVIEW: Yuna talks Blank Marquee with G-Eazy & upcoming album ROUGE

Malaysian singer/songwriter Yunalis Zarai, known professionally as YUNA has announced her 4th album titled ‘Rouge’ – featuring previous single Forevermore – is set to release on the 12th of July, 2019.

In a phone interview with Fly’s AM Mayhem, she shared that ROGUE – which means red in French – signifies love, passion and strength, qualities which she embodies.

“I’m in that time of my life where I’m really confident with myself & my identity. I’m married now – older and a little wiser.”

“For the album I wanted to have an old record vibe, like the 80s and 90s – something that represent a memory, or from the past.”

This comes together with the release of Blank Marquee featuring American rapper G-Eazy. The track marks their 2nd time working together, after Lights and Camera from the Yuna’s 2013 album Nocturnal.

The album is set to feature many collaborators, including Jay Park & Tyler, The Creator. The singer has been teasing the tracklist to the album on her social media accounts, which also includes a Malay track titled ‘Tiada Akhir’

“I’ve always wanted to have a Malay song in my English album – and this song was initially supposed to just be an interlude but it ended up being an actual song.”

T I A D A A K H I R pic.twitter.com/SYCmNuRpMX — Yuna Zarai (@yunamusic) May 16, 2019

Full tracklist of ROUGE

Castaway (feat. Tyler, The Creator) Blank Marquee (with G-Eazy) (Not) The Love Of My Life Teenage Heartbreak (with MIYAVI) Pink Youth (with Little Smiz) Forget About You Likes (with KYLE) Amy (with Masego) Does She (with Jay Park) Forevermore Tiada Akhir

Listen to the full interview here: