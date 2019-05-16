#Exclusive
INTERVIEW: Yuna talks Blank Marquee with G-Eazy & upcoming album ROUGE
Features collabs with Tyler, The Creator, Jay Park, MIYAVI & more!
Malaysian singer/songwriter Yunalis Zarai, known professionally as YUNA has announced her 4th album titled ‘Rouge’ – featuring previous single Forevermore – is set to release on the 12th of July, 2019.
In a phone interview with Fly’s AM Mayhem, she shared that ROGUE – which means red in French – signifies love, passion and strength, qualities which she embodies.
“I’m in that time of my life where I’m really confident with myself & my identity. I’m married now – older and a little wiser.”
“For the album I wanted to have an old record vibe, like the 80s and 90s – something that represent a memory, or from the past.”
This comes together with the release of Blank Marquee featuring American rapper G-Eazy. The track marks their 2nd time working together, after Lights and Camera from the Yuna’s 2013 album Nocturnal.
The album is set to feature many collaborators, including Jay Park & Tyler, The Creator. The singer has been teasing the tracklist to the album on her social media accounts, which also includes a Malay track titled ‘Tiada Akhir’
“I’ve always wanted to have a Malay song in my English album – and this song was initially supposed to just be an interlude but it ended up being an actual song.”
T I A D A A K H I R pic.twitter.com/SYCmNuRpMX
— Yuna Zarai (@yunamusic) May 16, 2019
Full tracklist of ROUGE
- Castaway (feat. Tyler, The Creator)
- Blank Marquee (with G-Eazy)
- (Not) The Love Of My Life
- Teenage Heartbreak (with MIYAVI)
- Pink Youth (with Little Smiz)
- Forget About You
- Likes (with KYLE)
- Amy (with Masego)
- Does She (with Jay Park)
- Forevermore
- Tiada Akhir
Listen to the full interview here:
