Yuna Sings Mariah Carey, Beyoncé And Rihanna In ‘Game Of Song Association’ With ELLE

It was 2016 when the saccharine melodies of her breakout hit, “Crush,” featuring Usher, took over the music industry in Hollywood. But the Malaysian singer-songwriter has been creating and releasing music for close to a decade now. She shared some of her tunes, new and old with us during a game of #SongAssociation.

Watch down below as she reveals how her “Used to Love You” collaboration with Jhené Aiko came about, her Malaysian musical icon none other Ms Sheila Majid, and the one badgalRiri she can’t wait to team up with.