Music
Yuna Sings Mariah Carey, Beyoncé And Rihanna In ‘Game Of Song Association’ With ELLE
Yuna collaborated with Jhené Aiko!
Catch Yuna out in Elle’s Game of Song Association on YouTube down below.
It was 2016 when the saccharine melodies of her breakout hit, “Crush,” featuring Usher, took over the music industry in Hollywood. But the Malaysian singer-songwriter has been creating and releasing music for close to a decade now. She shared some of her tunes, new and old with us during a game of #SongAssociation.
Watch down below as she reveals how her “Used to Love You” collaboration with Jhené Aiko came about, her Malaysian musical icon none other Ms Sheila Majid, and the one badgalRiri she can’t wait to team up with.
Recent Posts
4 Men Accused Of Raping And Killing A Female Vet In India Were Shot Dead
By Says - Sadho Ram
Yuna Sings Mariah Carey, Beyoncé And Rihanna In ‘Game Of Song Association’ With ELLE
Yuna collaborated with Jhené Aiko!
A Hot Pot Restaurant Is In Hot Waters After Serving Rabbit Meat As A New Delicacy
By Says - Sadho Ram
Here’s 10 Best Movies Of The Decade
It’s a throwback to the past!
Young And Fit People Can Still Die Of Cardiac Arrest. Here’s Why
By SAYS May Vin Ang