Connect with us

Music

Yuna Sings Mariah Carey, Beyoncé And Rihanna In ‘Game Of Song Association’ With ELLE

Yuna collaborated with Jhené Aiko!

Published

3 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for Yuna

Catch Yuna out in Elle’s  Game of Song Association on YouTube down below.

Related image

It was 2016 when the saccharine melodies of her breakout hit, “Crush,” featuring Usher, took over the music industry in Hollywood. But the Malaysian singer-songwriter has been creating and releasing music for close to a decade now. She shared some of her tunes, new and old with us during a game of #SongAssociation.

Advertisement

Related image

Watch down below as she reveals how her “Used to Love You” collaboration with Jhené Aiko came about, her Malaysian musical icon none other Ms Sheila Majid, and the one badgalRiri she can’t wait to team up with.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment3 hours ago

4 Men Accused Of Raping And Killing A Female Vet In India Were Shot Dead

By Says - Sadho Ram
Music3 hours ago

Yuna Sings Mariah Carey, Beyoncé And Rihanna In ‘Game Of Song Association’ With ELLE

Yuna collaborated with Jhené Aiko!
Entertainment4 hours ago

A Hot Pot Restaurant Is In Hot Waters After Serving Rabbit Meat As A New Delicacy

By Says - Sadho Ram
Entertainment5 hours ago

Here’s 10 Best Movies Of The Decade

It’s a throwback to the past!
#FlyShareIt6 hours ago

Young And Fit People Can Still Die Of Cardiac Arrest. Here’s Why

By SAYS May Vin Ang
Advertisement
Advertisement