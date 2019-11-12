Connect with us

Entertainment

Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried and More Are The New Mystery Gang in Adorable Scoob Trailer

Our childhood has been restored yet again!

Published

3 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for scoob!

Zoinks! Get the Mystery Van ready because the first trailer for the new animated Scooby-Doo movie is finally here!

Image result for scoob!

Scoob takes viewers way back to when Shaggy first met his all time partner in crime Scooby-Doo. And, after the duo quickly become best buds, they meet Fred, Daphne and Velma, creating the notorious the Mystery Gang we knew and loved.

Image result for scoob!

Fast forward and the gang are forced to solve their most challenging mystery yet. After being captured by Blue Falcon, Shaggy, Scooby and the rest of the group must defeat the villain before he unleashes the ghost dog. And, it appears that Scooby is the only one that can stop him. According to iMDB, “As they race to stop this dogpocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.”

Advertisement

Image result for scoob!

The re-imagining of the classic cartoon has quite the star-studded cast. Will Forte voices Shaggy, while Zac Efron is Fred. As for the female members of the group, Amanda Seyfried lends her vocals to Daphne and Gina Rodriguez plays Velma.

Image result for zac efron scoob

Mark WahlbergJason IsaacsKen JeongTracy Morgan and Big Little Lies‘ Iain Armitage also lend their voices to the cast.

Image result for scoob! poster

See the Mystery Gang reunite in the adorable official trailer below:

Scoob hits theaters Summer 2020!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment1 hour ago

Lady Gaga Gets Major Backlash For Saying She Doesn’t Remember Her Album ‘ARTPOP’

Fans are not happy, Gaga!
Entertainment3 hours ago

Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried and More Are The New Mystery Gang in Adorable Scoob Trailer

Our childhood has been restored yet again!
Entertainment3 hours ago

BLACKPINK Makes History As First K-Pop Group To Hit One Billion Views On YouTube

*Plays ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ on repeat*
Entertainment5 hours ago

‘You’ Season 2 Set To Drop In December

Joe Goldberg has a sight for someone new
Entertainment23 hours ago

People’s Choice Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

The People have spoken!
Advertisement
Advertisement