Zac Efron To Star As Wired Investigator In ‘King of the Jungle’ Movie!

Zac Efron has officially been signed to star in “King of the Jungle” as a Wired Magazine investigator who tracks down John McAfee at his jungle compound in Belize.

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are to direct the film from a script by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. Casting for the role of John McAfee is currently underway with start of principal photography slated for early 2020. STX Films is in negotiations for the domestic rights.

The project is based on “John McAfee’s Last Stand,” the story of rogue tech magnate John McAfee, creator of the McAfee Antivirus software, who left civilization and moved to the jungle in Belize. Efron will portray investigator Ari Furman, who arrives in Belize and finds himself pulled into McAfee’s paranoia.