Connect with us

Entertainment

Zac Efron To Star As Wired Investigator In ‘King of the Jungle’ Movie!

Zac Efron in a jungle?! Sign me up!

Published

31 mins ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for zac efron

Zac Efron has officially been signed to star in “King of the Jungle” as a Wired Magazine investigator who tracks down John McAfee at his jungle compound in Belize.

Related image

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are to direct the film from a script by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. Casting for the role of John McAfee is currently underway with start of principal photography slated for early 2020. STX Films is in negotiations for the domestic rights.

Advertisement

Image result for zac efron king of the jungle

The project is based on “John McAfee’s Last Stand,” the story of rogue tech magnate John McAfee, creator of the McAfee Antivirus software, who left civilization and moved to the jungle in Belize. Efron will portray investigator Ari Furman, who arrives in Belize and finds himself pulled into McAfee’s paranoia.

Image result for zac efron

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment31 mins ago

Zac Efron To Star As Wired Investigator In ‘King of the Jungle’ Movie!

Zac Efron in a jungle?! Sign me up!
Music2 hours ago

Harry Styles New Album, ‘Fine Line,’ Drops In December

Just one more month!
Entertainment20 hours ago

What’s Coming to Netflix in November

November is quickly proving to be a good time to Netflix and chill.
Entertainment22 hours ago

Four New Characters Are Reportedly Joining ‘Stranger Things 4’!

As production almost starts!
Entertainment1 day ago

Demi Lovato Gives Fans Updates On New Music And Acting!

Demi is back stronger than ever!
Advertisement
Advertisement