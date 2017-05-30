Zac Efron’s Grandparents Are the Best

What an adorable movie date!

Zac Efron’s grandparents showed their support to their grandson by attending a matinee screening of his new movie, Baywatch.

They were all smiles standing in front of the movie poster for a photo which Zac posted on his Instagram account.

This just makes everything even more awesome. Love you grandma and grandpa. I love you guys! Can't wait to talk u after the movie 😊😀😘 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on May 27, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

The film is based on the 90’s TV drama of the same name however the cast includes Dwayne Johnson and Priyanka Chopra.

The overall movie cost $69 million to make, has only earned $18.1 million over the weekend.

This could also be because Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales stole the box office slot.