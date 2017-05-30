Zac Efron’s Grandparents Are the Best

What an adorable movie date!
Zac Efron’s grandparents showed their support to their grandson by attending a matinee screening of his new movie, Baywatch.
They were all smiles standing in front of the movie poster for a photo which Zac posted on his Instagram account.
The film is based on the 90’s TV drama of the same name however the cast includes Dwayne Johnson and Priyanka Chopra.
The overall movie cost $69 million to make, has only earned $18.1 million over the weekend.
This could also be because Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales stole the box office slot.